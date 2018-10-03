Barcelona CEO Refuses to Silence Paul Pogba Transfer Talk After Club Announce Record Revenue

By 90Min
October 03, 2018

Barcelona chief Oscar Grau has added more fuel to the fire surrounding Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United after admitting that the club are keeping their options open ahead of the January transfer window.


France international Pogba has been at loggerheads with manager José Mourinho throughout this campaign. Many now expect that one of the two, if not both, will be shown the exit door at Old Trafford before the start of next season.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Pogba has been linked with a number of moves as a result of friction between him and Mourinho, the most notable of which has been with reigning La Liga champions Barcelona.


Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Barça CEO Grau claimed that the club are "not closing any doors" ahead of the winter transfer window. This came after he had announced record revenues of €960m at the Camp Nou.


"The budget doesn't contemplate any signings mid-season, but it does include contract renewals which we hope to finalise," Grau said, quoted by the Mirror.


"But even though [possible signings aren't included], there are many ways of doing things. If the coaching staff ask for someone, we will look at it.

"We're not closing any doors.”

On top of Barcelona's record revenue stream, the club have also seen their wages slashed by almost €30m thanks to a number of high profile departures. These recent changes have fast-tracked their desire to sign a new midfielder.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Pogba is just one player currently being eyed by officials in Catalonia. Highly rated Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong is also being looked at by Barcelona, as well as Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot, who becomes a free agent in 2019.

