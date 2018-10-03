Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Monaco: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Bundesliga Leaders Go Top of Group E

Borussia Dortmund made it two Champions League wins on the bounce as they trounced Monaco 3-0 in front of a packed Signal Iduna Park.

Neither side imposed themselves on the match early on. Dortmund pressed high up the pitch, but did little whilst in possession. Monaco came closest to scoring first, Youri Tielemans with a rasping shoot from just outside the box, only the firm hand of Roman Burki could stop the French side from going ahead.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

In the 38th minute, Monaco 'keeper Diego Benaglio pulled off an astounding reflex save to keep the match goalless.





However, neither side could break the deadlock and a dour first-half finished 0-0.

Into the second half and Dortmund went ahead. A fine press and tackle by England prospect Jadon Sancho led to the opener for the German side. Sancho himself assisting 20-year-old substitute Jacob Bruun Larsen, who scored with a cool finish into the bottom left corner.



ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Reus had a great chance to double Dortmund's lead, but the German international fired wide from close range.





Despite having an uncharacteristically poor match, Reus then won Dortmund a penalty. The Dortmund captain danced round one defender before being fouled by another. Spanish striker Paco Alcacer stepped up, but blasted the ball straight into the crossbar, thus keeping Monaco in the match.



ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

But not for long, as Alcacer made amends for his penalty miss and doubled Dortmund's lead in the 70th minute.





Reus put further salt into the Monaco wound, by scoring the third of the night and his sixth of the season.

Borussia Dortmund





Key Talking Point

Top of the Bundesliga. Top of their Champions League group. This season couldn't be going any better for the Black and Yellows.

It was a nervy first-half, and critics of Dortmund's head coach Lucien Favre will argue that he set up his side too conservatively in the first-half.

However, in the second half Dortmund looked a different side. They showed all that pace, zip and pizzazz that had characterised Jurgen Klopp's Bundesliga winning side almost half a decade ago.

If Dortmund can continue their current form, then they could be genuine contenders for the game's biggest trophies this season.



Player Ratings





Starting XI: Burki (8); Piszeck (7), Akanji (7), Zagadou (7), Diallo (8); Witsel (8), Delaney (7); Wolf (6), Reus (6), Sancho (8); Alcacer (5)

Substitutes: Bruun Larsen (7) Weigel (6), Philipp (6)

Star Man

Many a contender for star man for Borussia Dortmund tonight. Burki was consistent in goal and put in a near faultless performance, as did the Dortmund defence. Jadon Sancho was also threatening on the wing.



But, the stand-out for Dortmund was Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel. The former Zenit midfielder had fantastic stamina throughout and was the heartbeat of the side. He perfectly bridged the gap between attack and defence, and he never looked flustered on the ball.



INA FASSBENDER/GettyImages

It may not have been the most glamourous performance, nevertheless it was crucial to Dortmund getting all three points.





Worst Player- Despite his goal, Paco Alcacer had a bit of a shocker. The Barcelona loanee scuffed a big chance early on and throughout the first-half his positional play was very poor. Not to mention he then missed a penalty. Overall, a lacklustre game for the Spanish international.

Monaco





Player Ratings





Starting XI: Bengalio (8); Raggi (7), Glik (6), Jemerson (6); Sidibe (5), Tielemans (6), Aholou (6), Henrichs (6); Golovin (6); Falcao (6), Sylla (7).





Substitutes: Subasic (6), Chadli (6), Grandsir (6)

Looking Ahead





So all good for the German side. Dortmund's seventh win of the season and still unbeaten, the former European champions will be looking ahead to their next match in Bundesliga which is at home to Augsburg on Saturday. In the Champions League, their next match is the big one, Atletico Madrid at the Signal Iduna Park.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Monaco meanwhile are in a bit of a rut. The 2016-17 Ligue 1 champions sit in the relegation zone and will be hoping to get a much needed win on Sunday, when they take on Rennes.