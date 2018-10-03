How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Monaco: Live Stream, Time

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Monaco in the Champions League on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

By Jenna West
October 03, 2018

Borussia Dortmund hosts Monaco in the second round of matches as Group A of Champions League play rolls on.

Dortmund has been on a hot streak, scoring 11 goals in its last two matches. In its Champions League match against Club Brugge last month, Dortmund won 1-0 thanks to Christian Pulisic's goal in the 85th minute.

Monaco has struggled significantly this season, winning only one of its first eight matches. In its first Champions League matchday, Monaco lost a one-goal lead to Atletico Madrid, which ultimately won 2-1.

These two clubs last met in the 2016-17 Champions League quarterfinals, which Monaco won 6-3 on aggregate to reach the final four.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free, seven-day trial. You can also watch the match with a subscription to B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

      Double Bogey (+2)