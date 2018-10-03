Bournemouth Reportedly Eye Summer Move for Italian International Manuel Lazzari

Spal right-midfielder Manuel Lazzari has caught not only the eye of Italy Manager Roberto Mancini, but also Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe as his side have been linked with a move for the dynamic winger.

It appears Howe wants to bring in competition for the right side of his midfield and also current full-back Adam Smith as he could also look to move the versatile winger in to a wing-back position to improve Bournemouth's inconsistent defence.

According to Calciomercato the Cherries have expressed interest in the 24-year-old following impressive displays last season, which helped his team to survive in Serie A following their promotion in the previous campaign. The Italian winger has continued to impress this season leading to his team overachieving by winning three of their first seven league games.





Lazzari's recent form earned him call up to his national team as he was played as a right-back opposed to a right winger as he is usually deployed in Spal's 3-5-2 formation.

However according to the Italian outlet he will be unavailable in January as he is deemed too important to let go by the small Italian club looking to secure survival in the top division. He has played with Spal all through the leagues and has already made over 166 appearances for the club, despite being so young.