'Brutally Good': Borussia Dortmund Chief Likens English Starlet Jadon Sancho to Ousmane Dembele

By 90Min
October 03, 2018

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has likened 'brutally good' Jadon Sancho to the club's former player Ousmane Dembele.

After a blistering start to the season, that has seen Sancho help Dortmund to the top of the Bundesliga table, the Mirror report that Zorc has compared the teenage forward to the £135m-rated Dembele.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

While only being limited to mainly substitute appearances so far this season, his standout performances look to have more than caught the eye. The youngster is currently leading the charts for the number of assists (five) this season across Europe's top five leagues, managing to provide a goal for a teammate for every 25 minutes of action.


Zorc said: “Jadon could still play in the Under-19s. He’s brutally good, he can do things I have rarely seen.

“Even though he is a different player type - the extent to which his actions are not to defend - he reminds me of Ousmane Dembele.”

Dembele, a similarly tricky and exciting forward, has since gone on to win the double with Barcelona and won a World Cup winner's medal this summer with France, feats Sancho will be dreaming of emulating with Dortmund and England.

That England dream may not be to far away either with a number of calls being made for Sancho to be called up by Gareth Southgate to the senior squad. These calls however are likely to be resisted by Southgate for now, in favour of letting Sancho improve with Aidy Boothroyd's Under-21 side first.

While only being 18, he is rapidly progressing under the watch of manager Lucien Favre, and that rise will continue in the yellow of Dortmund as the club have recently rewarded him with a new contract until 2020.

Borussia Dortmund v 1. FC Nuernberg - Bundesliga

With the security of a new contract and the backing of Favre and Zorc in particular, the goals and assists look likely to continue for Sancho.

