Championship Strugglers Aston Villa Sack Steve Bruce Following Wretched Start to the Season

October 03, 2018

Aston Villa have sacked manager Steve Bruce after a run of just one win in ten matches.

Villa threw away a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with bottom of the league Preston on Tuesday, with Glenn Whelan missing a penalty in the seventh minute of injury time.

This proved to be the final straw for Villa's new owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, who took over from Dr Tony Xia in the summer. The decision to sack Bruce was announced on Villa's official website on Wednesday.

"We would like to place on record our gratitude to Steve and his team for their hard work and commitment. We wish them well for the future," read the statement.

"The process of recruiting a new manager has begun. In the meantime, Kevin MacDonald, Aston Villa Under-23s manager, will be in charge of the team for our trip to Millwall on Saturday."

Bruce took over from Roberto Di Matteo in October 2016 after the Villans had won just one of their first 11 matches in the Championship following relegation from the Premier League.

He guided Villa to the safety of 13th place in his first season in charge, before the club gambled on a high-risk strategy to win promotion last season. Villa reached the play-off final but came up short, losing to Fulham at Wembley in May and leaving them in financial trouble.

Villa teetered on the brink of administration over the summer before Sawiris and Edens took over. Villa won their first two matches of the season but only one victory since saw the club's fans lose patience with Bruce.

Bruce's assistants Colin Calderwood, Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Gary Walsh have also left the club with immediate effect.

