Chelsea On Alert as Transfer Target Daniele Rugani Stalls Over Signing New Juventus Deal

By 90Min
October 03, 2018

Serie A giants Juventus have seen talks over a contract extension with defender Daniele Rugani stall according to reports in Italy, something which has caught the attention of Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

The 59-year-old was interested in bringing Rugani to west London during the summer transfer window, but in the end Sarri only saw his former midfielder Jorginho, Athletic Club's Kepa Arrizabalaga and loanee Mateo Kovačić join his ranks ahead of the new season.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

There have been a number of rumours which suggest Sarri will go back in for Rugani during the January transfer window, although talk of any major mid-season investment has since gone quiet due to the form of Chelsea's defence - especially David Luiz, who was frozen out under Antonio Conte.

Italian outlet Calciomercato now claim that Chelsea could be tempted into making a January offer for Rugani after Juventus failed to tie him down to a new deal during their latest round of negotiations.

His current deal runs out in 2021, and the Old Lady will be desperate not to lose another promising player on the cheap - having seen Mattia Caldara swap Turin for Milan on a free transfer this summer.

Although Chelsea are once again looking at Rugani as a potential transfer option, the club aren't showing any signs that they are preparing to sell in order to make room for the Italian international , which could scupper any potential deal.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Many expected that Rugani's arrival in west London would be the end on Luiz's career at the club, but recently it was reported the club will open talks with the Brazilian in the hopes of keeping him at Stamford Bridge beyond this season.

