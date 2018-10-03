Chelsea Star Ross Barkley Eyeing England Re-Call Following Impressive Start to the Season

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has exclaimed the belief that he is deserving of an international call up following a strong start to the 2018/19 season.

England manager Gareth Southgate will be naming his Three Lions squad for the upcoming international break on Thursday, and Barkley has credited his club boss Maurizio Sarri for giving him the chance to shine at Stamford Bridge.

Winks 👀

Hart 🤔

Hughes ✅

Sturridge ⚽️



Gareth Southgate will name his UEFA Nations League squad tomorrow - pick your squad here: https://t.co/nfNPLnmJSA pic.twitter.com/oQe4LLkM4k — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 3, 2018

"I believe I am [ready to play for England]," he told a media conference, according to FourFourTwo. "I have played a big role in the side and I feel like my performances have showed that I am back in that routine.

"Last season I obviously didn't play that much, but I knew that this season would be the chance for me to kick on and Sarri has given me the chance to play and I have played, and I hope that I have taken that chance.

"I have played a lot of minutes from the start of the season and I had a strong pre-season as well.

"I am feeling as fit as I have before. I feel [with] the amount of games I have played I am ready to be called-up."

With six appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League this season, Barkley has already featured more times than he did in the previous campaign; which saw his game time largely curtailed by injuries.

The former Everton star praised Sarri's influence as a key factor, insisting he would've been a better player than he is today had they met earlier in his career.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"From a technical point of view, he has made me a better player," added Barkley.

"We have done a lot of tactical work and his philosophy is suitable for my style. I feel as the season goes on that I will continue to improve.

"His attention to detail is really important for everyone to understand what he wants. In each game we go into, we go into it with a different approach, so he prepares for each game and each opponent really well.

"I’ve thought about it and I believe if I did have that type of approach from a coach when I was younger then maybe I would have improved a lot more."

The 24-year-old will be keen to play a part in Chelsea's upcoming Europa League clash at home to Videoton, as he continues his development under Sarri.