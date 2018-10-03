Christian Pulisic's long-awaited return to the U.S. men's national team may not happen after all.

Borussia Dortmund said the in-form American star suffered a torn calf muscle, ruling him out of the club's Champions League match vs. Monaco on Wednesday and subsequent league match vs. Augsburg this weekend. Dortmund was light on any other details, leaving his status for the upcoming U.S. camp and friendlies vs. Colombia and Peru up in the air.

"Borussia Dortmund will be without Christian Pulisic in their Champions League match against AS Monaco–and undoubtedly for their Bundesliga home game against FC Augsburg on Saturday. The winger is sidelined with torn calf fibres," the club's statement read.

It's unclear when the injury happened or if it's a recurrence of the injury that kept Pulisic out of the previous U.S. camp, when he missed September friendlies vs. Brazil and Mexico, or a new injury. In all, Pulisic has played just 89 minutes for the U.S. since its failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, and they came in a May friendly vs. Bolivia.

Pulisic has enjoyed a strong season for Dortmund when he's been able to be on the field. He has a game-winning goal in the Champions League, vs. Club Brugge, and a league goal vs. Hoffenheim, which salvaged a point for the Bundesliga's first-place club. He followed that with an assist in a 7-0 rout of Nurnberg. Whether he can bring that attacking form to the U.S.–and when–remain unanswered.