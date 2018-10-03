Crystal Palace Set to Lose Crucial Backroom Staff Member to London Rivals Chelsea

By 90Min
October 03, 2018

The transfer window may be closed for the next three months, but that doesn't restrict movement of backroom staff between two clubs, as is the case between Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

The Eagles are set to lose Academy coach Jack Mesure, who is in charge of their Under-16 side, to their London rivals, reports London News Online. Mesure has been an ever-present at Palace, serving the club for nearly ten years, and will leave his role to take over as Chelsea's Under-15 coach.

This represents a big loss to the Palace academy, as Mesure is well respected for his work at the club, for whom he also served as assistant to Under-23 manager Richard Shaw. Mesure also becomes the second Eagles coach to leave the club, following in the footsteps of Steve Higham, who left for Manchester United in the summer.

Mesure began his career at non-league club Sutton United, where he played in the youth team before taking over as Under-8 and reserve team coach.

Image by Martin King

His experience at Palace would've prepared him well for his first job at a top Premier League club, as his former side continue their season in search of a replacement, while the first team face a tough task to bounce back from defeat with a home tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

