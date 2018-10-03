Derby Boss Frank Lampard Hopeful Former Club Chelsea Will Allow Loan Players to Face Parent Club

By 90Min
October 03, 2018

Derby County manager Frank Lampard will ask former club Chelsea for permission to play loanees Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori against their parent club in their Carabao Cup fourth found tie away at Stamford Bridge later this month.

England Under-21s Mount and Tomori have impressed since joining the Rams on-loan in the summer. They both started in their previous round's tie against Manchester United, which the Championship side won 8-7 on penalties, as Lampard got the better of his former manager José Mourinho.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Lampard's side next travel to the Blues at the end of the month on October 30. However, according to the competition's regulations, loan players are ineligible to face their parent clubs unless a prior agreement has been met.


According to the Evening Standard, Lampard, who spent 13 seasons with the Blues, is keen to have the youngsters available for selection against Maurizio Sarri's men, but ultimately conceded that the decision is in Chelsea's hands.

Lampard is quoted as saying: "It is a conversation to be had and I think it is Chelsea-led because they are their players.

"I am pretty sure it will be Chelsea’s decision. I think everyone knows what my decision would be, so it will be up to them."


19-year-old Mount has particularly impressed for Derby this season, with the midfielder scoring five goals in 13 appearances so far this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)