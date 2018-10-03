'Don't Rush Back': Tottenham Fans Ruthlessly Mock Return of Injured Goalkeeper

Tottenham Hotspur have endured somewhat of a goalkeeping crisis in recent weeks. Hugo Lloris has been missing since August with a thigh injury, and backup shot stopper Michel Vorm has been unavailable for the last few weeks after suffering a knee injury.

As a result, the club have been forced to turn to third-choice goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga. The 26-year-old, who joined the team in the summer of 2017, has filled in for Tottenham's last three games, helping the club to three consecutive victories.

The Argentinian has been very impressive during his appearances, even keeping a clean sheet against Huddersfield Town in the Premier League, as well as making crucial saves during Tottenham's penalty shootout victory over Watford in the Carabao Cup.

However, his time in the limelight may be up. Lloris has returned to training, whilst Vorm is expected to return next week. Unfortunately for Vorm, fans have jumped on Twitter to insist Gazzaniga becomes the permanent deputy goalkeeper.

Gazza should be second and Vorm third. — Tore Holvik (@Truespurs78) October 2, 2018

The Dutchman initially filled in following Lloris's injury, but was guilty of some less than convincing performances. Tottenham were beaten 2-1 in all three of Vorm's appearances this season, before he too suffered an injury and was forced to watch from the sidelines.

Vorm, who joined the club in 2014, has made 46 appearances for Tottenham to date, coincidentally conceding 46 goals and keeping 17 clean sheets. However, fans are used to seeing World Cup-winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris between the sticks, so Vorm had some big shoes to fill when he was called upon.

He has struggled to live up to expectations, and fans have not been shy about expressing their frustrations towards Vorm on Twitter. The club announced that Vorm is close to a return, but it appears as though fans are not quite desperate to see the 34-year-old return to the team.

Not needed, not wanted, doesn’t do enough to wear the shirt ! #COYS — Steve (@steveradley071) October 3, 2018

Don’t rush back — Gav (@gavnixon1) October 2, 2018

Lloris is expected to return for the Champions League clash with Barcelona on Wednesday and, with Vorm still unavailable, Gazzaniga will likely drop to the bench. Fans will be eager to see Lloris return to the team, but the majority are also full of respect for Gazzaniga's impressive displays.

26-year-old Gazzaniga has just 121 senior appearances to his name throughout his entire career, which is incredible when compared to 25-year-old Harry Kane's 300. Vorm is certainly the most experienced of the two, having featured as first-choice goalkeeper for Swansea City between 2011 and 2014.

However, it is Gazzaniga who appears to have won the hearts of Tottenham's fan base. Vorm's return to fitness could see the Argentinian demoted back to third-choice shot stopper, but fans are seemingly eager to see Vorm remain in the shadows.