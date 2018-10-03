Everton Forward Richarlison Insists He Does Not Feel the Pressure of His £44m Price Tag

New Everton signing Richarlison has insisted that he is unfazed by his expensive price tag, after joining from Watford in a move which could cost the Toffees up to £44m.

The move was widely questioned in the media, with many believing that manager Marco Silva had spent over the odds to reunite with his former Watford star. However, Richarlison has performed well this so far this season and is starting to justify why Everton were prepared to spend such a figure.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

In an interview with ESPN FC, Richarlison discussed whether he feels any pressure after making such an expensive move.

He said: "I'm cool about it. Since I was promoted to the America MG first team there was already pressure on me. In my third game at America I was already in the starting line-up.

"And there was pressure to score a lot of goals because America were fighting for promotion. Then I signed for Fluminense and they paid a $10m fee, one of the most expensive in their history.

"So, the pressure was there again. So, I am calm about it. I can only work hard because it is a huge responsibility to wear all of these shirts. All of these clubs that I have played for.

"The pressure was always beside me, but I always give my best and things have been working well for me."

The 21-year-old made an immediate impact for his new club, netting three goals in his first two matches. He was rewarded with his first call up to the Brazil national team, finding the back of the net twice on his first start against El Salvador.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

However, Richarlison was shown a red card for an altercation with Bournemouth's Adam Smith and was forced to serve a three-game ban. Since returning to action, he has failed to find the back of the net against both Arsenal and Fulham.

Everton find themselves 11th in the Premier League, with nine points from their opening seven games.