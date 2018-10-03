Giuseppe Marotta 'Holds Talks With Inter' Despite Reported Interest From Man Utd & Arsenal

Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has held talks with Inter, despite speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League.

Last weekend, Marotta announced that he was leaving the Bianconeri after eight trophy-laden years with the club, with a new board set to be confirmed on October 25th.





Marotta has been a key man in rebuilding the legacy of la Vecchia Signora since they were relegated for match-fixing, playing a pivotal role in appointing Antonio Conte, who guided the Turin outfit to a first Scudetto in six years in 2012.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

While at Juventus, Marotta has overseen seven Serie A title wins, four Coppa Italia titles and three Super Coppa Italia titles, but according to Football Italia, the Italian is believed to have spoken with representatives from Juventus' rivals Inter for his services.

Reports from Tuttosport suggest that Suning Group’s (Inter's owners) chief representative in Milan, Steven Zhang, met with Marotta in recent days to discuss the Nerazzurri's ambitions to once again become the dominant force in Italian football, with Marotta seemingly on-board.

Marotta fuelled further speculation of his imminent release after he didn't attend Juventus' 3-0 Champions League victory over Young Boys on Wednesday night.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

However, Football Italia also claimed that reports from Corriere dello Sport indicated that he could be heading to the Premier League, with Manchester United, and now Arsenal, interested.

United are hoping Marotta will become their new sporting director, taking over from Ed Woodward, and Marrota would consider an attempt to reunited with former Juventus coach Antonio Conte to replace the under-pressure José Mourinho.

Conte has experience in England, winning the league title with Chelsea in 2016/17 and the FA Cup title last season, before he was eventually sacked by the club, having finished fifth in the Premier League.

The Gunners, meanwhile, are looking to replace former chief executive Ivan Gazidis with Marotta, according to Italian football journalist Ciro Venerato.

Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

Last month Gazidis left the Emirates for AC Milan, who were interested in acquiring Marotta over the course of the summer, but Venerato warned that Roma were also intrigued in his availability.

Venerato told Rai Sport: "Marotta was sounded out by AC Milan three months ago but now he could be joining Arsenal to replace Gazidis. Roma and Inter have shown interest as well."

Contrary to reports, however, Marotta has claimed that he may instead decide to take time-off before joining another club the following season, also telling Rai Sport: "I could end up at another club, and I cannot rule this out since I’ve worked 40 consecutive years in clubs and never interrupted this.

"This is the first time I will take a break while a season is under way, and maybe it’s right for me to recharge the batteries. Then I hope to be at the helm of another club in 2019/20."