Glenn Murray Warns Brighton About 'Fantastic' West Ham Danger Man Ahead of Weekend Clash

Brighton's Glenn Murray has forewarned his teammates about the chaos and damage West Ham's star man Marko Arnautovic can cause if given the license to do so ahead of two clubs' meeting on Friday.

The pair head into the clash in polar opposite situations, with the Seagulls having tasted defeat in three of their last Premier League outings so far this season and West Ham securing three wins in their last four outings in all competitions.

Warren Little/GettyImages

While Brighton's attack has looked promising, it is their back line which has caused problems, having conceded at least two goals in all but two of their eight games to date.





Having witnessed the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero score against his side, Murray is wary of a new threat in the form of West Ham's Arnautovic - who has scored four goals and provided one assist in six appearances.

"He's a fantastic player and he's shown that at West Ham," Murray told the Argus. "He almost carried the team at stages last year and he showed what a top quality player he is. He's set off again in the same vein of form that he ended last season. He is the danger man and we've got to try to keep a lid on him."

The Seagulls, however, have had a tough start to the season having faced three of the top four and four of the current top ten, with the Hammers' visit to the Amex preceding a run of games against those in the lower half of the table.

On the opportunity to claim more points in the weeks to come following their recent rough patch, Murray added: "I wouldn't call it a comfort (15th) but it's nice to not be in the bottom three, without that added pressure. We look at the season in blocks, normally in four game spells, and this opening eight games is difficult.

"It would be great if we could add to the tally against West Ham. We are going into a group of games where we don't face any of the top six."