'Hope It's Not Serious': Liverpool Fans Hold Their Breath as Naby Keita Is Stretchered Off in UCL

Liverpool fans would've been full of confidence heading into their Champions League clash with Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo.



Having salvaged a late point against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to preserve their unbeaten start to the Premier League season, the Reds also went into Wednesday night's clash with the Italians coming off the back of an impressive 3-2 over PSG in their opening game of the Champions League.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

To make things better for the fans, Naby Keita was handed the chance to impress Jurgen Klopp, having been named in the starting lineup for only the second time in Liverpool's last five games; unfortunately, however, his game didn't last long. Less then 20 minutes into the encounter, Keita went down off the ball, clutching at his back whilst seemingly in a lot of pain.



After receiving some treatment on the pitch, he was then forced off on a stretcher and was replaced by Jordan Henderson - not a good sign at all. With a crucial match against Manchester City in the Premier League coming up on Sunday, fans took to Twitter to express their concern for their summer signing.

Liverpool haven’t really looked themselves so far & Naby Keita’s been stretchered off 19’ in with an injury 🤔 — zach chernitzer Ⓥ (@zachernitzer) October 3, 2018

Get well soon Naby Keita — Kevin (@BrazilianTrent) October 3, 2018

Naby Keita taken off on a strecher, hope its not serious, he is a brilliant player! Feel sorry for him as this was a big chance for him to establish himself in the team. Bad luck. Come on Liverpool! ⚽️ — TomFIFAHeaven (@TomLFCHeaven) October 3, 2018

Gutted for Naby Keita. I was hoping we wouldn’t need to see Henderson as well. I hope it’s not too serious #LiverpoolFC #LFC #UCL #NAPLIV — Phil Pugh (@2Phil2Furious) October 3, 2018

Naby Keita being stretchered off not yet 20 minutes in and looks in a lot of pain. Not good timing with a big game here and City around the corner. #NAPLIV #UCL #LFC #YNWA — Nicholas Hughes (@Nick_Hughesy6) October 3, 2018

Naby Keita goes off injured 😔 #NAPLIV pic.twitter.com/yFFvgZuwfu — Did It Cross The Line? (@diditcross) October 3, 2018

Liverpool have enough strength in depth in the midfield areas to cover for his absence with the likes of Henderson Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum available for Klopp. However, they'll certainly be hoping Keita's injury isn't a serious one as they look to continue setting the pace at the top of the Premier League, whilst also taking control of Group C in the Champions League.