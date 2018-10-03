'Huge Mistake': Newcastle Fans Voice Frustration Over Club's Sanctioning of Dwight Gayle Loan Move

Newcastle United have endured a disastrous start to the season, after failing to secure a victory in any of their opening eight fixtures - a torrid start which stems from their woes in front of goal.

With just five goals scored this season - four in the Premier League - the Magpies are treading water and those on Tyneside have been left to lament the departure of both Dwight Gayle and Aleksandar Mitrovic over the summer.

Mitrovic sealed a permanent move to Fulham and has already found himself on the score sheet five times in the Premier League, while Gayle has hit the ground running on his loan stint having notched six in nine games in the Championship for West Brom.

The player who came the other way as part of the loan deal, Salomon Rondon conversely has yet to truly find his feet for Newcastle, while existing forward players have similarly struggled to make an impact.





Gayle injected pace and created space for Newcastle during his time in the team, qualities which failed to be injected back into the squad following his departure - a move which has left some of the Newcastle faithful to label the sanctioning of his move a mistake...

@NUFC360 Letting Gayle go was a huge mistake imo. His goal ratio was very poor, but his pace stretched defences, creating space as he ran into channels. It was a big factor in Perez making a better contribution. — David Short (@davidshort63) September 30, 2018





Hate to admit it, cuz i was one of the ones putting all my eggs in rondons basket, but yep, think your right about missing gayle and his pace, was hoping rondons power would have created loads of opportunities, but sadly, it looks like it's not to be — Paul Topham (@paultopham2) September 30, 2018





Loaning out Gayle is a far, far bigger mistake than swapping one big lump in Mitro for another in Rondon. I genuinely can't understand the thinking in removing all pace and movement from our frontline, and it's clear our creativity has suffered with nobody moving. #nufc — Andrew Lawes (@LawesDisorder) September 29, 2018

I don't care about Mitrovic going, letting Gayle leave was the big mistake. Admittedly he was frustrating in-front of goal, but he ran the channels, always gave Shelvey made sure there was a pass on. The defences just squeeze us — Josh Blakey (@lil_josh92) September 29, 2018

