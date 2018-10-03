'Huge Mistake': Newcastle Fans Voice Frustration Over Club's Sanctioning of Dwight Gayle Loan Move

October 03, 2018

Newcastle United have endured a disastrous start to the season, after failing to secure a victory in any of their opening eight fixtures - a torrid start which stems from their woes in front of goal.

With just five goals scored this season - four in the Premier League - the Magpies are treading water and those on Tyneside have been left to lament the departure of both Dwight Gayle and Aleksandar Mitrovic over the summer. 

Mitrovic sealed a permanent move to Fulham and has already found himself on the score sheet five times in the Premier League, while Gayle has hit the ground running on his loan stint having notched six in nine games in the Championship for West Brom.

The player who came the other way as part of the loan deal, Salomon Rondon conversely has yet to truly find his feet for Newcastle, while existing forward players have similarly struggled to make an impact. 


Gayle injected pace and created space for Newcastle during his time in the team, qualities which failed to be injected back into the squad following his departure - a move which has left some of the Newcastle faithful to label the sanctioning of his move a mistake...



Newcastle fans made it clear who they thought was to blame...

