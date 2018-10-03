Isak Midttun Solberg's Father Reveals Tottenham Have Offered the Promising Youngster a 3-Year Deal

By 90Min
October 03, 2018

According to his father, Isak Midttun Solberg has received an offer from Tottenham to join the club on a three-year contract. The highly-rated Norwegian teenager has already attracted a lot of interest from numerous European clubs, but Tottenham seem set to win his signature.


The 15-year-old was on trial at Tottenham in the summer and trained in both the Under-16 and Under-18 teams as coaches and scouts took a closer look at the talented goalkeeper. 

He clearly must have impressed, as his father said his son could sign for the London club but is taking time over his decision to discuss it with his family. 


The father, as quoted in Football London, told Norwegian newspaper Stavanger Aftenblad: "I can confirm that Isak has been offered a three-year contract starting next summer. We'll go back again in the autumn holiday. A decision about the offer will be taken in the new year."

Solberg is already an Under-15 Norwegian international and despite his age is a towering 6ft 2". He currently plays for Bryne and their Development Manager Even Sel said earlier this year to FVN, as quoted in Football London: "It's nice that our players look so good again. It's nice and a nice bonus for both Bryne and the player himself.

"He is a very talented goalkeeper with good attitudes and good prerequisites for being good. He is learning and ambitious. We believe that Isak can become a good keeper of Bryne in the future."

It is expected that if Solberg does choose to sign with Tottenham that he will be placed in to the academy straight away, allowing him to sign a professional contract in two-years at which point it is hoped that he would be in a position to compete for the number one spot. 

