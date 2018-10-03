'It's Brilliant': BT Sport Pundit Chris Sutton Exclaims That In-Form Liverpool Star Is Worth £60m

Chris Sutton has said that due to Daniel Sturridge's brilliant start to the 2018/19 season striker is now worth £50m or £60m.

Sturridge has played just 97 minutes in the Premier League so far this season. but has managed to score an impressive four goals. This is a remarkable return when compared to the likes of Mohamed Salah who has managed just three goals in 679 minutes. Sturridge now leads the league in goals per minutes averaging one every 12.5 minutes.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Sutton, as quoted in The Daily Express, spoke to BT Sport ahead of Liverpool's clash with Napoli: "Daniel Sturridge, he’s coming back to form – he’s a £50-60m striker now in the ranks. Strength in depth, they’re going to go close [to winning the title] aren’t they?





“I think Klopp, the more he plays him, is having more faith in Sturridge but the front line picks itself. The truth is, I don’t think Klopp would’ve expected him to come back to the form he’s in now.

Could watch that Sturridge goal on loop for hours and not get bored. To do that- in the circumstances- against his former club, is remarkable. Such a special goal from a special player who has had so much bad luck with injuries. Great to have him back and firing once more. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) September 30, 2018

“I don’t think he’s a player Klopp could have trusted but it’s brilliant for Liverpool – their team, their squad and the fans. Their strength in depth now is up there with [Manchester] City’s."

(Sturridge has scored more Premier League goals per 90 minutes than Drobga, Tevez, Rooney, Torres, Sanchez, Yorke, Cole, Fowler, Cantona, and Bergkamp.) — Ryan O'Hanlon (@rwohan) September 29, 2018

Sturridge displayed his worth to Liverpool with a sensational 87th minute strike away to Chelsea at the weekend which secured his team a well earned point. It is expected that the English striker will play a big part in anything Liverpool will achieve this season as long as he can stay fit.