'It's Brilliant': BT Sport Pundit Chris Sutton Exclaims That In-Form Liverpool Star Is Worth £60m

By 90Min
October 03, 2018

Chris Sutton has said that due to Daniel Sturridge's brilliant start to the 2018/19 season striker is now worth £50m or £60m. 

Sturridge has played just 97 minutes in the Premier League so far this season. but has managed to score an impressive four goals. This is a remarkable return when compared to the likes of Mohamed Salah who has managed just three goals in 679 minutes. Sturridge now leads the league in goals per minutes averaging one every 12.5 minutes.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Sutton, as quoted in The Daily Express, spoke to BT Sport ahead of Liverpool's clash with Napoli: "Daniel Sturridge, he’s coming back to form – he’s a £50-60m striker now in the ranks. Strength in depth, they’re going to go close [to winning the title] aren’t they?


“I think Klopp, the more he plays him, is having more faith in Sturridge but the front line picks itself. The truth is, I don’t think Klopp would’ve expected him to come back to the form he’s in now.

“I don’t think he’s a player Klopp could have trusted but it’s brilliant for Liverpool – their team, their squad and the fans. Their strength in depth now is up there with [Manchester] City’s."

Sturridge displayed his worth to Liverpool with a sensational 87th minute strike away to Chelsea at the weekend which secured his team a well earned point. It is expected that the English striker will play a big part in anything Liverpool will achieve this season as long as he can stay fit.

