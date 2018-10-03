Jorginho's Agent Heaps Praise on Liverpool Ahead of Champions League Clash With Napoli

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has praised Liverpool's ambition and intensity following the 1-1 draw between the two sides in the Premier League.

The former Napoli midfielder enjoyed a positive performance, helping Chelsea to a 1-0 lead. The Blues protected their advantage for the majority of the match, only for a stunning late equaliser from Daniel Sturridge to earn Jurgen Klopp's side a point.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Joao Santos, Jorginho's agent, was speaking on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli ahead of the Champions League clash between Liverpool and Napoli. He was quoted by Tutto Mercato Web as saying: “I saw the match between Chelsea and Liverpool. It was a good result for the Blues.





"The Reds have invested a lot this summer and aim to win the Premier League and also the Champions League.





"Jorginho did very well during the match, but Liverpool’s intensity is something crazy."

If any Liverpool fans catch themselves complaining tonight, just remember, this is the starting XI last time you played Napoli away... pic.twitter.com/YEoWlYHHDh — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 3, 2018

Whilst under Maurizio Sarri at Napoli, Jorginho emerged into one of the most impressive passers in Europe. This summer, he was linked with a move to several Premier League giants. Manchester City were believed to be close to his signature, whilst The Daily Mirror also claimed Liverpool were interested in bringing the Italian to Anfield.





Instead, Liverpool opted to bring in Fabinho from Monaco, alongside fellow new signings Alisson and Naby Keita. Klopp has invested heavily in his squad in recent seasons, including the £70m January signing of Virgil van Dijk, and they are now unquestionably one of England's finest teams.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Van Dijk helped guide the side to last season's Champions League final, where they fell to Real Madrid. However, they have continued their impressive form into this season, as they currently sit in second place in the Premier League, level on points with leaders Manchester City.

They also managed to secure three points in their first Champions League match of the season against Paris Saint-Germain. After Napoli's goalless draw with Red Star Belgrade, Klopp's side are in prime position ahead of Wednesday's match.