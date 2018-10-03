Jose Mourinho 'Not Interested' By Paul Scholes' Criticism Following Man Utd's Draw With Valencia

By 90Min
October 03, 2018

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho claimed he isn't interested in what Paul Scholes has to say about him following his side's 0-0 draw against Valencia in the Champions League.

It was yet another poor performance from United, who looked off the pace from the start and were unable to really cause Valencia's back line any problems.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Prior to the match, ex-United midfielder Paul Scholes launched a scathing verbal attack on Mourinho, labelling him as embarrassing and stating that he was lucky to still be in a job.

Speaking to BT, via the Mail, Scholes said at the time: "I am sat here actually surprised he survived after Saturday (a 3-1 defeat to West Ham), the performance was that bad.


"He's constantly having a go at players. He's having a go at those above him because he's not getting what he wants. I think his mouth is probably out of control and I think he's embarrassing the club."

Mourinho responded to this in his post match press conference after the draw with the Spaniards, saying, as per the Guardian: “I am not interested in that, I don’t need to know what Paul Scholes said.

“He has freedom of speech just like anyone else, just like the fans who were chanting ‘attack, attack’ in the second half. People can say what they like, especially Manchester United supporters, because I respect their point of view."


Despite the disappointing result, Mourinho insisted that he was still pleased with his side's performance, especially after their torrid display against West Ham last weekend.

“I was pleased with the improvement from Saturday,” the Manchester United manager said. “I was not pleased with the result, but it is not a bad result.”

When asked if his team is low on confidence, Mourinho was hesitant to discuss any individual performances for fear of being put under further scrutiny.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

“There are things it is difficult for me to say, I do not want to attract any more criticism for being too open,” he added. “I would prefer to say that last season we finished second in the league, were runners-up in the FA Cup and topped our Champions League group. I thought that was a fantastic season and I know the reasons why.”

