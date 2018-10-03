Jose Mourinho Sets New Unwanted Career Record After Goalless Draw Against Valencia

By 90Min
October 03, 2018

José Mourinho has gone four home matches without a win for the first time ever in his managerial career, following Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Valencia in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Red Devils have secured just one win at home so far this season, which came back on the opening day against Leicester City. Since then United have dropped points against Tottenham and Wolves, as well as been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Derby County.

Tuesday's result has meant that Mourinho has now set a new record for winless home matches during his 18-year career as a manager. 

This stat, which was shared on Twitter by OptaJoe, could prove to be one of the final straws for Manchester United's decision makers when weighing up Mourinho's future.


Speaking after the record-setting match against Valencia, Mourinho offered fans another scare by showing that his standards might have slipped in recent years, as well as appearing to unnecessarily take a dig at one aspect of last season's squad.

"Last season was phenomenal, finishing second and reaching the FA Cup final. I don't say more than that," Mourinho said, quoted by the Mirror. "We raised our level and intensity despite the fact we don't have the players who have that intensity."

Mourinho is already under immense scrutiny for off the pitch issues which have only fuelled rumours surrounding his future even further. The Portuguese boss has reportedly fallen out with a number of senior players this season.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Although headlines remain focused on Mourinho's fractured relationship with Paul Pogba, it has been rumoured that Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly are among a number of other players who have also joined in with the revolt against Manchester United's manager

