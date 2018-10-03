Jurgen Klopp Explains Why He Spoke With Mohamed Salah Ahead of Napoli Champions League Clash

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp believes that Mohamed Salah's slow start to the season in front of goal is simply a matter a confidence, insisting that the Egyptian's all-around game has been on par with his record-breaking campaign last season.

The 26-year-old has scored three goals across all competitions so far, but has only found the back of the net on one occasion since August.

His apparent problems in front of goal were highlighted during a recent trip to his former club Chelsea. Salah missed a number of opportunities to get on the scoresheet in west London, and Liverpool were only spared defeat thanks to a late wonder goal from Daniel Sturridge.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Liverpool manager Klopp admits that has spoken with Salah ahead of the trip to Naples for Wednesday night's Champions League tie, but claimed his only interest is for his talisman to rediscover confidence.

"Be relaxed, completely relaxed, because there is no need for anything else," Klopp said, quoted by the Daily Star. "The quality is there and so everything is fine.

"My problem is if I say now that I spoke to Mo then tomorrow all the people will be guessing what I said to him and that makes it much bigger.

"This is not information for here it is between us, always. My interest is to have him in a completely normal mindset.

"His last game was really good - he was in the positions but then the last two balls were not too cool, that’s all," he added. "If the player is not happy with it - that is clear. If you have a chance, you want to score."

Salah will be desperate to score his first Champions League goal of the season on Wednesday as Liverpool set their sights on reaching consecutive European finals.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The Reds will take on Carlo Ancelotti's S.S.C. Napoli at the infamous Stadio San Paolo, with the Italian side coming into this game following a 3-1 defeat to Juventus.