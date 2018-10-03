Juventus Eye Lucrative Double Deal for English Starlets Phil Foden & Jadon Sancho

Serie A giants Juventus have placed Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho on their transfer wishlist ahead of next summer's window, according to reports in Italy.

The teenagers were previously teammates at Etihad Stadium before Sancho upped sticks in 2017 to join Dortmund. The 18-year-old has gone to make 20 appearances for the Westphalian side, while Foden has represented the Citizens on 15 occasions.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The two England Under-19 internationals could soon be poached by Italian champions Juventus if claims by Tuttosport are to be believed. It is said that the Old Lady are looking to bring down the average age of their squad by signing both Sancho and Foden.





There doesn't appear to be too much substance with this rumour, but if Juventus are serious about signing the two future England internationals then they will face an almighty uphill battle for their signatures.

Foden is a boyhood Manchester City fan and it will be seemingly impossible to convince him to leave the club, especially with Pep Guardiola's side set to reward the teenager with a new contract which will increase his wages to £25,000 a week.

Sancho, meanwhile, signed a new four-year deal with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday. He is getting regular game time in North Rhine-Westphalia and many fans already believe the former Manchester City star has eclipsed Christian Pulisic as the most promising player at the club.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Juventus recently signed former Arsenal striker Stephy Mavididi - an England Under-20 international - to the club's youth squad and he has been impressing in Turin.

However, the sheer number of players in the Old Lady's academy has diluted the appeal of a move to Juventus for a young player. Promising players like Rolando Mandragora, Pol Lirola and even Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman have left the Turin in the search of first team football in recent years.