Keylor Navas Admits Real Madrid Are Struggling for Goals Without Cristiano Ronaldo

By 90Min
October 03, 2018

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has admitted his side are missing the goals of Cristiano Ronaldo, as the Champions League holders fell to a shock 1-0 defeat to CSKA Moscow on Tuesday night.

The result in the Russian capital has seen Los Blancos set an 11-year record in going three consecutive matches without scoring, while new manager Julen Lopetegui has struggled to adapt his side to life after Ronaldo.

The iconic forward completed a stunning move to Juventus during the summer and left a gaping void in Real's frontline. While Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema started the season well, the former was forced to miss Tuesday's Champions League defeat with injury and the latter has now not netted since the start of September.

Navas has conceded his side are struggling to come to terms with rediscovering their edge without Ronaldo

Via Goal, the Costa Rican admitted: “Cristiano left the bar very high at Real Madrid. You cannot cover the sun with a finger.

“He made many goals while he was here, but it’s already the past and we cannot live in the past.”

Madrid’s failure to respond to Nikola Vlasic’s second-minute strike for CSKA Moscow on Tuesday night. The defeat made it two defeats in the space of three days in which Los Blancos failed to get on the scoresheet, following a 0-0 draw with city rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday.



The European champions struck the woodwork three times against CSKA and Navas admitted his side’s frustrations, adding: “We are sad because they had once chance and took it.

“We made some stellar chances, but could not get it in. In every game you want to score goals and we had some chances to do so. We were unlucky. We want to start scoring again in the coming games.”

Madrid’s struggles to kickstart their campaign in the wake of Ronaldo’s departure from the Bernabeu show no sign of easing at present, but a trip to face Deportivo Alaves on the road on Saturday provides a chance to turn their fortunes around.

The reigning champions continue the faltering defence of their European crown with an encounter with Viktoria Plzen later this month on October 23.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)