Keylor Navas Admits Real Madrid Are Struggling for Goals Without Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has admitted his side are missing the goals of Cristiano Ronaldo, as the Champions League holders fell to a shock 1-0 defeat to CSKA Moscow on Tuesday night.

The result in the Russian capital has seen Los Blancos set an 11-year record in going three consecutive matches without scoring, while new manager Julen Lopetegui has struggled to adapt his side to life after Ronaldo.

The iconic forward completed a stunning move to Juventus during the summer and left a gaping void in Real's frontline. While Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema started the season well, the former was forced to miss Tuesday's Champions League defeat with injury and the latter has now not netted since the start of September.

CSKA Moscow 1-0 Real Madrid FT:



Shots: 8-26

Pass accuracy: 73%-92%

Chances created: 6-21

Possession: 27.7%-72.3%



Real Madrid suffer a shock defeat at the hands of CSKA Moscow in Champions League Group G. pic.twitter.com/AaUuAufSRq — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 2, 2018

Navas has conceded his side are struggling to come to terms with rediscovering their edge without Ronaldo.

Via Goal, the Costa Rican admitted: “Cristiano left the bar very high at Real Madrid. You cannot cover the sun with a finger.

“He made many goals while he was here, but it’s already the past and we cannot live in the past.”

Madrid’s failure to respond to Nikola Vlasic’s second-minute strike for CSKA Moscow on Tuesday night. The defeat made it two defeats in the space of three days in which Los Blancos failed to get on the scoresheet, following a 0-0 draw with city rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday.









The European champions struck the woodwork three times against CSKA and Navas admitted his side’s frustrations, adding: “We are sad because they had once chance and took it.

“We made some stellar chances, but could not get it in. In every game you want to score goals and we had some chances to do so. We were unlucky. We want to start scoring again in the coming games.”

Real Madrid's last 30 Champions League games by whether they have scored:



☑️☑️☑️☑️☑️☑️☑️☑️☑️☑️☑️☑️☑️☑️☑️☑️☑️☑️☑️☑️☑️☑️☑️☑️☑️☑️☑️☑️☑️✖️



CSKA Moscow the first team to stop them since Man City in April 2016. pic.twitter.com/t11GxSM7fn — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 2, 2018

Madrid’s struggles to kickstart their campaign in the wake of Ronaldo’s departure from the Bernabeu show no sign of easing at present, but a trip to face Deportivo Alaves on the road on Saturday provides a chance to turn their fortunes around.

The reigning champions continue the faltering defence of their European crown with an encounter with Viktoria Plzen later this month on October 23.