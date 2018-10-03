Leicester Star Çağlar Söyüncü Continuing to Struggle After Summer Move From Freiburg

October 03, 2018

It would appear that Leicester City defender Çağlar Söyüncü is still some way off from getting a call-up to Claude Puel's first team squad following his recent display for the Foxes' Under-23 side.

The Turkey international arrived at the King Power Stadium during the summer in a £19m deal from German side SC Freiburg. It was speculated at the time that Söyüncü was also a target for new Arsenal manager Unai Emery.

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/GettyImages

The 22-year-old is yet to make an appearance for Leicester so far this season. In fact, Söyüncü has only made the bench on one occasion, during a Carabao Cup win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.


The defender has been forced to spend most of his time this season with the club's Under-23 side, most recently stepping onto the pitch to face an Arsenal side who were without star players Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe due to their involvement in the Europa League squad.

The Leicester Mercury damningly claim that if Söyüncü's performance against the Gunners is anything to go by then he will continue to sit out of first team action for the foreseeable future.

Söyüncü made a number of mistakes throughout the match and at times appeared to be trying too hard to make an impact, something which signings can often be guilty of when they join a new club.

Most worryingly for Leicester City supporters will be news that their £19m signing squared up to Arsenal's teenage defender Tobi Omole late in the match and, according to the report, raised his hands towards his opponent's throat.

The jury was still out on Söyüncü even before he moved to the Premier League. The Turk was seen as nothing more than a promising player as his overall game was littered with too many mistakes.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Red card offences, although his tussle with Arsenal's Omole was only worthy of a yellow, are also nothing new for the defender. Söyüncü was sent off on the road to both VfB Stuttgart and Hamburger SV last season

