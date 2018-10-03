Luka Modric Admits Real Madrid Dressing Room Atmosphere 'Not the Best' After Shock Defeat

By 90Min
October 03, 2018

Luka Modric has admitted that the atmosphere in Real Madrid's dressing room was particularly downbeat, after they suffered a shock defeat to CSKA Moscow on Tuesday.

Modric was introduced from the bench in the second half at the Luzhniki Stadium, but couldn't help Real turn things around as Nikola Vlasic's goal in the second minute proved sufficient for the Russian side to claim a famous victory.

The result means that Los Blancos have now gone three matches without a win and have not scored in any of those matches. They lost 3-0 to Sevilla a week ago before sharing a goalless draw with rivals Atletico Madrid over the weekend.

"We are annoyed. We did not expect to lose points here and the atmosphere in the locker room is not the best right now," said Modric, quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

"We have to raise our heads. In the last three games, especially in Seville and here, we were not at our level. Against Atlético in the second half we played better. When you do not score, it's worrisome, but we'll find solutions to get out of this situation."

It was the first time Los Blancos had failed to score in a Champions League match since the 2015/16 semi-final first leg against Manchester City, and raised further concerns about this team's goalscoring potential without Cristiano Ronaldo.

MB Media/GettyImages

Ronaldo scored 15 of Real's 33 Champions League goals last season and holds the record for the most goals ever scored by an individual player in the competition, with 121.

His natural successor in the Madrid team is Gareth Bale, but the Welshman was unable to play in Moscow due to injury.

Real hope to get back to their winning ways when they travel to La Liga high-flyers Alaves on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)