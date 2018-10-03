Man Utd Captain Antonio Valencia Apologises After Liking 'Mourinho Out' Post on Social Media

Manchester United defender Antonio Valencia has apologised for liking a social media post which called for manager José Mourinho to be sacked following the club's 0-0 draw with Valencia on Tuesday.

The Ecuador international was doing the rounds in the aftermath of the match after it was revealed that an Instagram post that included "it's time for Mourinho to go" as part of the caption had been double tapped by the United captain.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Valencia has since tried to set the record straight by releasing a short statement on his official Twitter account on Wednesday. Although the defender admits that it was him who liked the social media post, he claims that he was unaware of the caption.

"Yesterday, I liked a post on Instagram without reading the text that accompanied the picture. These are not my views and I apologise for this," Valencia said.

"I am fully supportive of the manager and my teammates. We are all giving our everything to improve the results."

Valencia's mishap on social media in just one of the latest bits of drama which has kept the media spotlight firmly on Old Trafford this season.

Mourinho himself was causing up a stir following his side's Champions League stalemate against Valencia when the Portuguese manager blamed Greater Manchester Police for the team arriving late at Old Trafford.

Manchester United were able to get the kick off time pushed back by an extra five minutes, but the starting squad still had less than 50 minutes to prepare for the game.

Greater Manchester Police have since responded to Mourinho's comments by insisting that the club were made aware they would not receive a police escort well in advance of the match against Marcelino's Valencia.