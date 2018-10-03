Manchester United Charged By UEFA Following Late Arrival for Champions League Game

By 90Min
October 03, 2018

The misery continues for Manchester United after they were charged by UEFA for their delayed Champions League encounter against Valencia on Tuesday night.

The United team coach was delayed in traffic en route to Old Trafford which meant the scheduled kick-off time (8.00pm) had to be pushed back by five minutes. 

Players and staff of the home side did not arrive at the stadium until around 7.15pm, with the outfield players emerging for their warm-ups 25 minutes later.

As reported by TalkSport, UEFA have now opened disciplinary proceedings against the Manchester club for 'late team arrival' and 'late kick-off'. 

Jose Mourinho's side went on to record a drab goalless draw against Spanish outfit, which heaped yet more pressure on the under-fire boss. 

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Attacking duo, Marcus Rashford and Alexis Sanchez were recalled to the starting XI by Mourinho, but they were unable to lift the mood in what is United's worst start to a season in 29 years. 

Despite troubles in the Premier League, United have recorded a respectable four points from their first two Champions League encounters. 

Italian champions Juventus, who currently top Group H and have former United man Cristiano Ronaldo at their disposal, visit Old Trafford later this month for a mouth-watering tie. 

