Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Refuses to Deny Rumours He Nearly Joined Manchester City

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen refused to deny claims that he was close to joining Manchester City instead of former rival Claudio Bravo in 2016.

A new book about Pep Guardiola's time at Manchester City, written by journalists Lu Martin and Pol Ballus, claims that Ter Stegen came very close to leaving Barcelona, so much so that his wife had already begun the process of switching to Manchester University.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

At the time, Ter Stegen was Barcelona's Champions League goalkeeper but Bravo was playing all the La Liga matches. The German admits that he had a decision to make but his wife's studies factored into his decision to stay at the Nou Camp.

"This is the past already," Ter Stegen told ESPN. "What we need to do is look forward. But, of course, after the second season, there was a time when we had to decide and, of course, it's not just about me as a person, not as a football player. It's also about family, it's about my wife, and my wife is studying here in Barcelona."

While Bravo joined City and failed to impress, Ter Stegen became Barcelona's first choice in all competitions and is now regarded as one of the world's best. He made his 150th Barca appearance in the draw against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

"You want to play, this is what it is about, this is what matters," Ter Stegen said. "I don't think anybody would have been happy with the situation but I kept fighting and there came a situation when the club had to decide.

"It was a hard situation at that time, but I am happy that everything worked out well and that we're in this situation, celebrating 150 games."

Ter Stegen's Barcelona face Tottenham at Wembley on Wednesday, looking to end a three-match winless run.