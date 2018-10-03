Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Refuses to Deny Rumours He Nearly Joined Manchester City

By 90Min
October 03, 2018

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen refused to deny claims that he was close to joining Manchester City instead of former rival Claudio Bravo in 2016.

A new book about Pep Guardiola's time at Manchester City, written by journalists Lu Martin and Pol Ballus, claims that Ter Stegen came very close to leaving Barcelona, so much so that his wife had already begun the process of switching to Manchester University.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

At the time, Ter Stegen was Barcelona's Champions League goalkeeper but Bravo was playing all the La Liga matches. The German admits that he had a decision to make but his wife's studies factored into his decision to stay at the Nou Camp.

"This is the past already," Ter Stegen told ESPN. "What we need to do is look forward. But, of course, after the second season, there was a time when we had to decide and, of course, it's not just about me as a person, not as a football player. It's also about family, it's about my wife, and my wife is studying here in Barcelona."

While Bravo joined City and failed to impress, Ter Stegen became Barcelona's first choice in all competitions and is now regarded as one of the world's best. He made his 150th Barca appearance in the draw against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

"You want to play, this is what it is about, this is what matters," Ter Stegen said. "I don't think anybody would have been happy with the situation but I kept fighting and there came a situation when the club had to decide. 

"It was a hard situation at that time, but I am happy that everything worked out well and that we're in this situation, celebrating 150 games."

Ter Stegen's Barcelona face Tottenham at Wembley on Wednesday, looking to end a three-match winless run.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)