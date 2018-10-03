Mark McKay Praises West Ham Owner David Sullivan for Signing of 'Great Prospect' Issa Diop

By 90Min
October 03, 2018

Mark McKay spoke highly of West Ham co-owner David Sullivan after he was able to beat a number of top European clubs to the signing of Issa Diop. The centre back has been instrumental in West Ham's improved form and this was on display again last weekend when the Hammers beat Manchester United 3-1.

The 21-year-old was highly rated in Ligue 1 as he captained his boyhood club Toulouse at a  very young age. It was rumoured that West Ham were able to beat off competition from Barcelona, Dortmund, and Arsenal for Diop's signature. 

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

McKay, who also told West Ham about signing Dimitri Payet, told the Daily Mail: "Plenty of clubs were talking about Issa, but they were all waiting for each other to make a move.

“It was clear he was a top talent. He's quick, good in the air, good on the ball and his legs are telescopic. Credit to David Sullivan, he spoke to Mario Husillos and pushed the hardest.

“In a market where clubs are demanding £75m for a centre back, they've got themselves a great prospect."

Diop cost West Ham just £22m. He has made seven appearances so far this season and seems to have formed a good partnership in defence with Fabian Balbuena. 

