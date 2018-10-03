Martin Keown Mocks Alexis Sanchez's Performance After Man Utd Forward Struggles Once M

By 90Min
October 03, 2018

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has mocked Alexis Sanchez by claiming that Manchester United have signed his 'brother' following another inept performance in the goalless draw against Valencia in the Champions League on Tuesday night. 

The 29-year-old attacker returned to Jose Mourinho's starting XI after being left out of the matchday squad for the weekend defeat to West Ham, but again struggled to make an impression on proceedings.

Former Gunners defender Keown couldn't help but add insult to injury, poking fun at Sanchez's performance by suggesting United had been sold a dud.

"It's almost like they've signed the brother of the player at Arsenal," Keown said, as quoted by Football.London.

Chilean international Sanchez, who was part of a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan going to Arsenal in January, has endured a horror start to his Old Trafford career. 


Despite making a bright start against the La Liga club at Old Trafford, Sanchez faded during the second half and was eventually substituted by Mourinho with just under 15 minutes remaining.

Sanchez's plight has not been helped by United's poor start to the season, with the Red Devils in the midst of their worst start to a league season in 29 years. They have taken just 10 points from their opening seven games, going four games without a win in all competitions.


They have made a positive start in Europe however, despite failing to beat Valencia - taking four points from their opening two games.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Chilean international Sanchez, who was part of a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan going to Arsenal in January, has endured a horror start to his Old Trafford career, scoring just three times in 24 United appearances.

Prior to moving to Manchester, Sanchez had scored 80 goals and supplied 46 assists in 166 appearances for Arsenal. The former Barcelona wideman won two FA Cups during his time at the Emirates Stadium, but he is yet to lift the Premier League title during his four years in England. 

