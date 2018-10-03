Massimiliano Allegri Insists That 'Juve is Not Optimal Yet' Despite Dominating 3-0 Victory

By 90Min
October 03, 2018

Massimiliano Allegri insisted that Juventus aren't yet at their 'optimal level' despite a record breaking start to the season, after brushing aside BSC Young Boys to extend their perfect start 

to nine wins from nine.


Despite his fine hat-trick, Allegri had some tactical advice for Paulo Dybala and teammate Federico Bernardeschi in the post-match press conference.

“We started well and took the early lead, only really feeling the danger once and Wojciech Szczesny did well to push the forward wide when we were temporarily down to ten,” the manager told Sky Sport Italia, as reported by Football Italia.

“We had plenty of chances and should’ve scored more goals with greater sharpness when going on the counter.”

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

The unquestionable star of the show was Dybala, who made the fans forget about the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo as he went on to score a hat-trick, becoming only the fourth Juventus player to achieve this feat in the Champions League.

Allegri heaped praise on the striker but reminded that it was a group effort, saying: “I am happy for him, he is improving and playing with greater consistency, but everyone played well this evening and showed maturity against an organised Young Boys side. They are a physical team and tried to block us off in any way possible, so it was tough.

“I always said that Dybala’s greatest quality is his ability to make the team play and then go to finish off the move at the end. Tonight he did that brilliantly.”

Bernardeschi, who initially started in the role of trequartista behind the strikers, failed to convince his manager before moving out the wide right to more effect.

“Initially, he was getting in the way of Dybala, so I put Bernardeschi where he likes to play the best, wide right," Allegri remarked. 

"Federico had a good game, he often attacks the space, but I told him off because there were the chances to set up teammates and he insisted on going for goal himself.

VI-Images/GettyImages

“We had different players and therefore played a little differently today. What counts is covering the pitch effectively. We had to control the game more and not sit back, because goal difference can be crucial for top spot.”

Juventus have extended their winning start to the season to nine, and currently sit top of their Champions League group ahead of the double header with Manchester United, starting at Old Trafford in three weeks time.

“We are in good form, but not yet optimal,” insisted Allegri. “We needed to score more goals today and we had the opportunities. Now we have another tough test in Serie A against Udinese on Saturday and must prepare on a psychological level.

“I think our qualification and first place in the Champions League group will be decided over the two games with Manchester United and Valencia in Turin.”

We will have to wait and see if Juventus top Group H, but for now, they definitely seem to be heading in the right direction.

