How to Watch Napoli vs. Liverpool: Live Stream, Time

How to watch Napoli vs. Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

By Jenna West
October 03, 2018

Napoli hosts Liverpool at Stadio San Paolo on Wednesday as Champions League action rolls on.

Carlo Ancelotti's squad drew 0-0 at Red Star Belgrade in their last Champions League match in September. Last weekend, Napoli suffered a 3-1 loss to Juventus in Serie A. Forward Dries Mertens scored the opening goal after just 10 minutes, but his team failed to keep up with Juve during the match.

Meanwhile, Liverpool defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 last month in Champions League play. Roberto Firmino came off the bench to score the late game-winning goal in stoppage time. On Saturday, Liverpool recorded a 1-1 draw against Chelsea thanks to Daniel Sturridge's dramatic goal in the 89th minute.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free, seven-day trial. You can also watch the match with a subscription to B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

