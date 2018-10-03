Newcastle Fans Urge Benitez to Take a Chance on Young Forward Following Under-23s Hat-trick

October 03, 2018

Newcastle United fans are excited about youth prospect Elias Sørensen after the young Danish forward scored a hat-trick for the under-23s in their 5-2 victory over Fulham on Monday night.

The Magpies have started the Premier League in miserable fashion, claiming just two points from seven matches. They've also scored just four goals, as they find themselves in the relegation zone.

Joselu has been their top scorer in the league, finding the net twice. However, other strikers such as Ayoze Pérez and Salomón Rondón have struggled to open their Premier League account.


With the likes of Sørensen, whose treble against Fulham took his tally for the campaign to seven goals in all competitions, beaming with confidence in the development squad, several fans have taken to Twitter to call for him to be promoted to the first team.




The Tyneside outfit face a trip to Manchester United on Saturday and with José Mourinho's side lacking confidence themselves, the youngster's youthful exuberance may be the key to inspiring Rafael Benítez's men to get a result at Old Trafford and help to change their fortunes.


In April 2005, a 19-year-old Wayne Rooney lit up Old Trafford to help Manchester United fight back to victory against Newcastle after coming from a goal behind. 


Could Newcastle's very own 19-year-old do the same this time round for the Magpies?

