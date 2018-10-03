It didn't take long for Neymar to leave his mark on PSG's Champions League clash vs. Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday. Then he did it again.

Neymar followed up his sublime 20th-minute free kick with a second goal two minutes later in PSG's second match in the group stage. With PSG looking to rebound after a 3-2 loss at Liverpool in their group opener, the Ligue 1 power found things much easier against the group underdog.

PSG pressured from the start, and Neymar opened the scoring off a set piece. His precise free kick from 23 yards dipped perfectly to tuck inside the left post and evade a diving goalkeeper.

In the 22nd minute, Neymar was at it again, combining with Kylian Mbappe before firing home from the center of the box to double PSG's lead.

Neymar scores again just 2 minutes later 🔥



Watch Live ➡️ https://t.co/M9trXTsWUs pic.twitter.com/3wjuqi2izc — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 3, 2018

Edinson Cavani padded the lead before halftime, capitalizing on some sloppy defending and a deflection to make it 3-0 in the 37th minute, and Angel Di Maria made it 4-0 four minutes after, running onto Thomas Meunier's outside-of-the-foot flick and putting it home with a deft touch of his own.

PSG, which is off to a perfect start in Ligue 1 through eight matches, next hosts Napoli in Champions League play on Oct. 24.