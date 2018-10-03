Paul Pogba Claims He Has Been Banned From Media Interviews as Jose Mourinho Rift Continues

Paul Pogba claims that he has been banned from talking to the media as tensions between himself and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho show no signs of easing.

The relationship between Pogba and his manager appears to be beyond repair, with Mourinho having stripped the Frenchman of captaincy duties after he criticised United's tactics in the Premier League draw with Wolves.

Having been taken off after 70 minutes of the defeat to West Ham at the weekend, Pogba played the full match against Valencia in the Champions League on Tuesday but it was another frustrating night as United were held to a goalless draw, extending their winless run to four games.

After the match, Pogba was asked to stop and talk to reporters but the Telegraph reports that he declined, saying that he had been barred from doing so.

"I’ve been told I’m not allowed," he said.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

This is the second time in four days that Pogba has refused to talk to the media for fear of punishment. When asked to pass comment on United's defeat to West Ham, he suggested that doing so could land him in hot water, replying: "You want me dead?"





Pogba is temporarily out of the spotlight, which has been placed on United captain Antonio Valencia instead after he inadvertently liked an Instagram post with a caption demanding that Mourinho be sacked.

The Red Devils have a good opportunity to end their winless run and relieve some pressure on Mourinho when they face strugglers Newcastle at Old Trafford on Saturday, in their last match before the international break.