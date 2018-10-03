Pep Guardiola Admits He Is in the Dark Over Man City Midfielder's Injury Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Manchester City’s last-gasp win over Hoffenheim in the Champions League on Tuesday night was a great boost for Pep Guardiola’s side following David Silva’s late winner, as City came from behind to win.

The win, however, came at a cost, with Ilkay Gundogan suffering an injury in the process.

Guardiola admitted after the match that he was in the dark over the seriousness of Gundogan’s injury and how long it could potentially keep the midfielder out of action for the Premier League champions, after the German was forced off in the 68th minute on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola confirms the City medical team will assess Ilkay Gundogan after the Germany midfielder was seen clutching his hamstring against Hoffenheim on Tuesday night. #MCFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) October 3, 2018

City went on to complete the comeback from 1-0 down without the 27-year-old and the former Barcelona coach has conceded that he will have to wait to discover the full extent of Gundogan’s injury, admitting: “Gundogan has a problem with his muscle, I don’t know his injury.

Speaking via the Daily Star, he added: “We’ll check it tomorrow. [But] Kevin [De Bruyne] has started to train with us, so that’s the first step."

The Spaniard’s reference to De Bruyne’s imminent comeback is telling, as Gundogan’s setback could add further problems to City’s injury troubles in midfield with the influential Belgian also side-lined ahead of a busy schedule for the champions which sees them take on Liverpool this weekend.

Aside from the injury front, Guardiola was clearly in no mood to discuss issues with the referee’s decisions during his side’s 2-1 win over Hoffenheim on Tuesday night, with the risk of being punished for any comments swaying the Spaniard away from making any comment.

A strong shout for a penalty was snubbed by Damir Skomina following an incident which saw Leroy Sane brought down in the opposition’s box, but Guardiola insisted: “I prefer no talk, no talk, because the next game I will be in tribune. I prefer to make no comments about the referees.”

FT Hoffenheim 1-2 Man City



David Silva wins it for Pep Guardiola's side late on.



Reaction 👉 https://t.co/sBQ5ZPvDWK #bbcfootball #HOFMCI pic.twitter.com/FAyL3OxKjB — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 2, 2018

Guardiola’s reluctance to comment follows a recent touchline ban for the City boss, but the 47-year-old did add on the win: “After losing the first game it was so important we don’t lose today – the game was tight and in the end [we won].

“A win in Germany is always complicated and we will learn, so it was a good three points.”

Pep Guardiola and Julian Nagelsmann spoke for at least 20 minutes after tonight's match. [📸 via @fredcaldeira] pic.twitter.com/Llr9hUhdn4 — City Watch (@City_Watch) October 2, 2018

A tough run of games sees Guardiola’s side travel to Anfield to face a top of the table clash with Liverpool on Sunday, whilst City’s next Champions League match throws up a tough travel to Ukraine to tackle Shakhtar Donetsk later this month.