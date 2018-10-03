Pep Guardiola Hails Match Winner David Silva as 'One of the Best' Following Champions League Heroics

It was the old guard that rose to the occasion for Manchester City on Tuesday night, as Sergio Aguero and David Silva struck twice to seal a comeback win away to Hoffenheim. The victory will keep the wheels on Pep Guardiola’s revolution turning, and the Spanish coach has praised Silva as ‘one of the best.’

City trailed in the Champions League encounter on Tuesday night through an early opener from the home side, before club-record scorer Aguero provided a swift reply and Silva snatched the three points with the winner three minutes from time to seal a 2-1 victory.

"He is on a different level..."



"He is simply fantastic, a joy to watch."



Pablo Zabaleta is delighted to see David Silva playing well after an emotional few months. pic.twitter.com/qw3zm4dVuS — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 2, 2018

Silva’s persistence in finding the opening for the goal proved to be the decisive factor in the match, and when asked if he wants City to win the Champions League to add the missing piece to Silva’s trophy case, Guardiola said, via Goal: “I think everyone deserves to win it.

“He won the World Cup, and Euros – he wants to win it but you don’t just win with desire.

“He’s one of the best players I’ve trained. I’ve had a lot at Barca and Bayern but he’s on that list.

David Silva vs. Hoffenheim:



91% pass accuracy

3 key passes

3 take-ons

3 tackles

3 shots

1 goal



El Mago is still going strong. pic.twitter.com/dQwMkXvfBH — City Watch (@City_Watch) October 2, 2018

“I love players who make a step forward in the bad moments and say ‘OK I’m here guys.’”

Silva, now 32, has been an ever-present in the City side since moving to Manchester from Valencia in 2010.

Having won three Premier League titles during his time in the English top flight, the 2008 and 2012 European Championships and the 2010 World Cup titles he has won with the Spanish national team, the Champions League remains the only elusive major honour in his illustrious career.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

City, who will be as desperate as Silva to add Europe’s elite crown to their name, face Liverpool in a top-of-the-table clash in the Premier League this weekend, whilst the next step in their bid to secure Champions League glory comes with a trip to face Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine later this month.