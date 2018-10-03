Pep Guardiola Hails Significance of Man City Win After Citizens Battle Back to Beat Hoffenheim

By 90Min
October 03, 2018

Pep Guardiola praised the manner in which Manchester City came from behind to beat Hoffenheim 2-1 in the Champions League, labelling the win "one of the happiest days" at the club. 

The Premier League side rallied after going behind in the first minute thanks to Ishak Belfodil's strike, as Sergio Aguero levelled the game after seven minutes, before David Silva sealed the game for the visitors with just three minutes remaining.

After losing their Champions League opener to Lyon, Guardiola recognised the importance of a win in Germany, and believes the manner of Man City's victory will serve them well should they reach the latter stages of the competition

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

Speaking post-match, as quoted by Sky Sports, he said: "After one minute we conceded and it's not easy, but after that we fought, as always, as a team. The previous two seasons were not simple, but we qualified with games left and this time it's not going to happen.

"Maybe for the future it's going to be good to live these kind of situations. You cannot go through to quarters, semis, without living these situations. That's why today is one of the happiest days I've had in this club because it's going to help us."

Guardiola went on to admit that a win for his side was crucial, and that his side were perhaps a little tentative before the interval against a defensively stubborn Hoffenheim side.

“After the last game it was so important that we didn’t lose. A win in Germany is always so complicated and we will learn so it’s a good three points because we fought against a lot of things.

“We played with a little bit of fear. We were more intense in the second half. They are so well organised defensively – it was not easy but at the end we found the right moment to win the game.”

The win sees City move into second in Group F ahead of their next Champions League tie away to Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)