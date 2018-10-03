Pep Guardiola Hails Significance of Man City Win After Citizens Battle Back to Beat Hoffenheim

Pep Guardiola praised the manner in which Manchester City came from behind to beat Hoffenheim 2-1 in the Champions League, labelling the win "one of the happiest days" at the club.

The Premier League side rallied after going behind in the first minute thanks to Ishak Belfodil's strike, as Sergio Aguero levelled the game after seven minutes, before David Silva sealed the game for the visitors with just three minutes remaining.

After losing their Champions League opener to Lyon, Guardiola recognised the importance of a win in Germany, and believes the manner of Man City's victory will serve them well should they reach the latter stages of the competition

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

Speaking post-match, as quoted by Sky Sports, he said: "After one minute we conceded and it's not easy, but after that we fought, as always, as a team. The previous two seasons were not simple, but we qualified with games left and this time it's not going to happen.

"Maybe for the future it's going to be good to live these kind of situations. You cannot go through to quarters, semis, without living these situations. That's why today is one of the happiest days I've had in this club because it's going to help us."

Guardiola went on to admit that a win for his side was crucial, and that his side were perhaps a little tentative before the interval against a defensively stubborn Hoffenheim side.

“After the last game it was so important that we didn’t lose. A win in Germany is always so complicated and we will learn so it’s a good three points because we fought against a lot of things.

5 - Five of David Silva's six Champions League goals for Manchester City have come against German opposition. Decisive. pic.twitter.com/Ql0X8u1KE6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 2, 2018

“We played with a little bit of fear. We were more intense in the second half. They are so well organised defensively – it was not easy but at the end we found the right moment to win the game.”

The win sees City move into second in Group F ahead of their next Champions League tie away to Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk.