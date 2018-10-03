Pep Guardiola Refuses to Criticise Referee's Performance After Narrow Victory Over Hoffenheim

Pep Guardiola refused to comment on the performances of match officials following Manchester City's narrow Champions League victory over Hoffenheim for fear of yet another touchline ban.

The Citizens were subject to a number of dubious calls by the Slovenian match official and upon his return to the dugout - after serving a one match suspension during the defeat to Lyon - the Spaniard risked a further sanction after remonstrating with referee Damir Skomina.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

Guardiola was first approached by Skomina after he encroached onto the field to voice his complaints after David Silva was stopped from taking a quick throw-in.

The simmering frustration almost boiled over late in the piece after Leroy Sane was denied a penalty despite appearing to be fouled by Hoffenheim stopper Oliver Baumann when the scoreline was delicately placed at 1-1.





The City boss still has a one match suspended ban to consider after he was punished for his protests during the defeat to Liverpool last season, and the threat of further punishment ensured he remained tight lipped in the immediate aftermath of the game on Tuesday.





"I don't want to talk, I don't want to talk, I don't want to talk about officials," Guardiola told the Guardian. "I don’t want to talk because if I do I will be in the tribune. I want to be with my players in the next game.

"I know what happened against Monaco at home. I know what happened in the quarter-final against Liverpool. I want to be with my players on the bench."

Ultimately, the refereeing decisions failed to prevent City from earning their first three points of their European campaign as Silva's late strike sealed the comeback victory, an experience and result which Guardiola believes will benefit his side in the long run.

He added: “We have to live it like a club, for the players and myself it will be good.

“This competition – if we are able to go through we’ll have learned about what we have to do to beat opponents, I’m pretty sure. It will be good for our future as a club, our performance today.”