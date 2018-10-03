PHOTO: Injured Starlet Spotted Celebrating Amongst Sea of Liverpool Fans During Chelsea Clash

By 90Min
October 03, 2018

Daniel Sturridge's stunning late equaliser against Chelsea last time out sent the travelling Liverpool supporters into euphoria as they clinched a well deserved point in Saturday's evening kickoff. 

The pandemonium in the away section at Stamford Bridge has been broadcast across social media, but it was not just the Reds faithful celebrating as injured youth star Rhian Brewster was spotted joining in among the sea of euphoric Liverpool fans (see below).

Image by Joanna Durkan

Brewster, 18, travelled down to London to watch the highly anticipated clash and found himself in the upper tier of the Shed End as Sturridge unleashed an unstoppable effort from 25 yards out.

Footage captured the youngster celebrating and it was subsequently released by the official Liverpool Norway Supporters Club, via the Liverpool Echo, an act which will have certainly endeared himself to the Anfield faithful - especially considering he spent his early years with Chelsea. 

There are high hopes on Merseyside that Brewster will soon be able to create similar moments of mass celebration among the Liverpool supporters when he returns from a stint on the sidelines following an ankle injury. 

The 18-year-old signed his first professional contract with the Reds in the summer, but he is not expected to return to action until December.


While he will have hopes of emulating similar feats as Liverpool's backup striker, Sturridge appears to have the role on lock so far having scored four goals in seven appearances - only two of which came as a member of the starting XI. 

The England international appears to be as fit as he has ever been and the Reds will hope his ability to balance the game in Liverpool's favour will continue as the season progresses. 

