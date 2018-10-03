'Predictable': Crystal Palace Fans React to Andros Townsend's Performance in 2-1 Loss to Bournemouth

By 90Min
October 03, 2018

Crystal Palace fans have given their own verdict of Andros Townsend's performance in their team's Premier League match at Bournemouth on Monday night, and it's fair to say that they weren't best pleased with their winger.

The Eagles were beaten 2-1 at Dean Court, courtesy of goals from David Brooks and Junior Stanislas - who cancelled out Patrick van Aanholt's equaliser - on a night that saw Roy Hodgson's men record their fourth loss of the season.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Townsend was amongst Palace's poor performers on the night, and fan reactions on Twitter criticised his display, the predictable nature of the Englishman's game and his new look following a hair transplant.


The winger has endured a difficult start to his 2018/19 Premier League campaign, after ending the previous season well. If Palace are to turn their season around, it is clear that the former Tottenham Hotspur man will to improve, and fast. 

