How to Watch PSG vs. Red Star Belgrade: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how you can catch PSG take on Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 03, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain hosts Red Star Belgrade in the second match of the Champions League season for both teams on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

PSG is in need of a victory after dropping its opening match to Liverpool 3-2, which left it at the bottom of Group C. Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Meunier scored goals for PSG in the loss.

Red Star Belgrade earned a point in its opening group stage match against Napoli by playing to a 0-0 draw.

These teams will face each other one more time in the group stage on Dec. 11.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:55 p.m.

TV Channel: TNT, Univision Deportes, UniMas

Live Stream: Watch the match live online with fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream via subscription to B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

