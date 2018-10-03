Figure out how you can catch PSG take on Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday, Oct. 3.
Paris Saint-Germain hosts Red Star Belgrade in the second match of the Champions League season for both teams on Wednesday, Oct. 3.
PSG is in need of a victory after dropping its opening match to Liverpool 3-2, which left it at the bottom of Group C. Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Meunier scored goals for PSG in the loss.
Red Star Belgrade earned a point in its opening group stage match against Napoli by playing to a 0-0 draw.
These teams will face each other one more time in the group stage on Dec. 11.
Here's how to watch the match:
Time: 12:55 p.m.
TV Channel: TNT, Univision Deportes, UniMas
Live Stream: Watch the match live online with fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream via subscription to B/R Live.
SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.