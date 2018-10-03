Paris Saint-Germain hosts Red Star Belgrade in the second match of the Champions League season for both teams on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

PSG is in need of a victory after dropping its opening match to Liverpool 3-2, which left it at the bottom of Group C. Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Meunier scored goals for PSG in the loss.

Red Star Belgrade earned a point in its opening group stage match against Napoli by playing to a 0-0 draw.

These teams will face each other one more time in the group stage on Dec. 11.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:55 p.m.

TV Channel: TNT, Univision Deportes, UniMas

Live Stream: Watch the match live online with fuboTV. You can also stream via subscription to B/R Live.

