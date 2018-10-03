In what will be the second match of the Champions League season for both squads, PSV will host Inter Milan on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

PSV comes into the contest after dropping its group stage opener to Barcelona 4-0. Of the four goals that PSV surrendered, three of them came in a 13-minute span at the end of the second half.

Inter Milan picked up a victory in its opening match in Group B by knocking off Tottenham 2-1. After trailing 1-0 for most of the second half, Mauro Icardi provided the equalizer in the 86th minute and then Matias Vecino scored the winner in the 92nd off a header.

Inter Milan and PSV will face each other one more time when they close out their group stage matches with a contest on Dec. 11.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: UniMas

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: UniMas

Live Stream: You can watch the match live online with fuboTV. You can also watch the match with a subscription to B/R Live.

