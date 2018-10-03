Real Madrid Boss Still Has 'Complete Confidence' in Misfiring Benzema After Shock CSKA Moscow Defeat

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui insists that he has "complete confidence" in Karim Benzema after the forward once again disappointed fans during the club's shock defeat to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League.

An early goal from Nikola Vlašić (on loan from Everton) put the hosts into a surprise lead at the VEB Arena after the 20-year-old capitalised on a wayward back pass from Toni Kross inside the opening two minutes.

Epsilon/GettyImages

Real Madrid were unable to find the back of the net despite dominating the rest of the match, although they were denied by the woodwork on three occasions before full time.

Lopetegui admits that although his side were unlucky not to take at least a point away from their trip to Russia on Tuesday, the finger can't just be pointed at star striker Benzema for the club's recent drought in front of goal.

"We failed to take the countless chances we had," Lopetegui said after the match, quoted by Football Espana. "We hit the woodwork three times and weren’t lucky.

"We still tried every avenue, but it was a scrappy match that started with an unexpected situation, which turned out to be the perfect scenario for them, plus we had bad luck.

"I have no doubt that the team will get back among the goals and wins. Tonight isn’t easy, it was a game we had to win and we’re going back with a defeat.

"Every player in the squad has our maximum confidence and affection. Benzema’s played every game and we have complete confidence in him.

"Goals come in runs. He started the season in fantastic form, and with hard work, he’ll see them again, but goals aren’t only Karim’s responsibility."

MB Media/GettyImages

Both Casemiro and Raphaël Varane hit the woodwork during Real Madrid's surprise defeat, as well as second half substitute Mariano Díaz.





The result in the Russian capital has seen Los Blancos set an 11-year record for going three consecutive matches without scoring. This comes after a defeat against Sevilla, as well as the club's stalemate in the Madrid derby.