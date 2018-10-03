Report Claims Milan Were Priced Out of Summer Move for 'Prime Target' Jordan Veretout

By 90Min
October 03, 2018

Italian giants AC Milan were forced to walk away from a summer move for the club's 'prime target' Jordan Veretout after being told it would cost upwards of €30m to prise the midfielder away from Fiorentina, according to reports.

The Rossoneri made a number of high profile changes throughout the last transfer window, the most significant of which was their change in ownership. 

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

The likes of Samu Castillejo (Villarreal) and Diego Laxalt (Genoa), as well as Mattia Caldara and Gonzalo Higuaín (both Juventus) were recruited as the club aimed to return to the Champions League.

But Calciomercato have revealed that Milan actually failed in their attempts to sign midfielder Veretout from domestic rivals Fiorentina.

It is claimed that La Viola demanded a €30m transfer fee for the midfielder who cost them just €7m last year when the 25-year-old called time on his short stay with Aston Villa.

Despite failing to leave his mark on the Premier League, Veretout has emerged as one of the most accomplished midfielders in Serie A. 

Most recently, the former France Under-21 international lined up alongside Gerson and Marco Benassi as the lynchpin in the middle of the park as Fiorentina beat Atalanta.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Milan's failure to land Veretout, described by Calciomercato as the club's 'prime target', likely played a part in the Rossoneri eventually completing deals for Hamburg playmaker Alen Halilović and Chelsea's Tiémoué Bakayoko.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)