Report Claims Milan Were Priced Out of Summer Move for 'Prime Target' Jordan Veretout

Italian giants AC Milan were forced to walk away from a summer move for the club's 'prime target' Jordan Veretout after being told it would cost upwards of €30m to prise the midfielder away from Fiorentina, according to reports.

The Rossoneri made a number of high profile changes throughout the last transfer window, the most significant of which was their change in ownership.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

The likes of Samu Castillejo (Villarreal) and Diego Laxalt (Genoa), as well as Mattia Caldara and Gonzalo Higuaín (both Juventus) were recruited as the club aimed to return to the Champions League.

But Calciomercato have revealed that Milan actually failed in their attempts to sign midfielder Veretout from domestic rivals Fiorentina.

It is claimed that La Viola demanded a €30m transfer fee for the midfielder who cost them just €7m last year when the 25-year-old called time on his short stay with Aston Villa.

Despite failing to leave his mark on the Premier League, Veretout has emerged as one of the most accomplished midfielders in Serie A.

Most recently, the former France Under-21 international lined up alongside Gerson and Marco Benassi as the lynchpin in the middle of the park as Fiorentina beat Atalanta.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Milan's failure to land Veretout, described by Calciomercato as the club's 'prime target', likely played a part in the Rossoneri eventually completing deals for Hamburg playmaker Alen Halilović and Chelsea's Tiémoué Bakayoko.