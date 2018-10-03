Spanish Newspaper Make Sensational Claim About Tottenham Star Harry Kane Ahead of Barcelona Clash

By 90Min
October 03, 2018

The Spanish newspaper Marca have sensationally claimed that Harry Kane is 'not especially skilled' ahead of the Tottenham Hotspur star's encounter with Barcelona on Wednesday evening. 

However Marca did preface these comments by stating that the lack of these talents that makes his goal scoring all that more special. As quoted in Sport Witness, Marca said It is the combination of his skills, rather than any one of them in particular, which makes Kane one of the best strikers in the world.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The news organisation have notoriously close ties to Real Madrid, and has been discussing Kane ahead of Tottenham's clash with Barcelona, stating that the forward could cause Spanish World Cup winner Gerard Pique a myriad of problems at Wembley. 

Marca also claimed that Kane lives like a 'monk' as he does not party or drink alcohol. 

The Spanish newspaper, siding with Real Madrid, have consistently spoke highly about Kane's abilities in the build up to their showdown with Madrid's rivals Barcelona. They said Pique is not in his best form of his career and for them there is one easy winner in tonight's contest between Kane and the Spanish defender.


'Hurrikane', as Marca have referred to him, has scored five goals so far this season  but failed to score in Tottenham's opening game of the Champions League away to Inter.

