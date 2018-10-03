LIVE: Tottenham Hosts Barcelona in Key Champions League Group Match

Watch the highlights of goals and key plays as Tottenham hosts Barcelona in the Champions League group stage.

By Avi Creditor
October 03, 2018

Tottenham hosts Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday, looking to avoid falling further behind in a difficult group to navigate.

Spurs blew a late lead at Inter Milan and dropped all of the points in their opener, while Barcelona easily handled PSV Eindhoven in their first group match behind Lionel Messi's hat trick. That means a potential early six-point swing is on the line at Wembley Stadium, where Harry Kane leads a Tottenham side that responded to the Inter loss by winning three straight in all competitions.

Barcelona, meanwhile, has stumbled to an 0-1-2 mark in its last three league matches and will hope to find a remedy for its ailments in enemy territory in the Champions League.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Tottenham stays home for its next match, when it hosts Cardiff City in Premier League play on Saturday, while Barcelona hits the road for a key match in La Liga, when it plays at Valencia on Sunday.

