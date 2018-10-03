Tottenham and Barcelona square off in a marquee Champions League matchup Wednesday at Wembley Stadium.

In their Group B opener last month, Spurs suffered a 2-1 loss to Inter Milan. Milan captured a late win thanks to goals from Mauro Icardi and Matias Vecino. Spurs bounced back by winning their last two Premier League matches.

Barcelona won its first Champions League match, beating PSV Eindhoven 4-0 thanks to a Lionel Messi hat trick; however, Barca's last three league matches have either ended in a loss or a draw.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, Univision Deportes or Univision

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free, seven-day trial. You can also stream the match with a subscription to B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV, or anytime, anywhere here.